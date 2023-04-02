Expand / Collapse search
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has 4-word response to San Diego State's epic win

Spiranac was a standout golfer at San Diego State

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Paige Spiranac, much like the rest of the country, was left with only a few words to describe how she felt when her alma mater San Diego State stunned Florida Atlantic in the final moments of their Final Four matchup on Saturday night.

Lamont Butler was able to get the ball and find a way in the closing seconds to deliver the game-winning shot and send the Aztecs to their first national championship appearance, 72-71.

Lamont Butler of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning basket to defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71 during the Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

Lamont Butler of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning basket to defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71 during the Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Spiranac had a four-word response to Butler’s heroics.

"I love college basketball," the golf influencer wrote on Twitter.

Spiranac first attended Arizona State during the 2011-12 season but transferred to San Diego State for her sophomore year. With the Aztecs, she earned a First-Team All-Mountain West selection and finished in the top 10 at the Mountain West Championship in 2014. In her senior season in 2014-15, she helped San Diego State to a Mountain West Championship.

Paige Spiranac attends Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Paige Spiranac attends Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Now, the men’s basketball team is on the cusp of a national title.

Butler finished with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting. Jaedon LeDee added 12 points off the bench and Matt Bradley led the team with 21 points.

Lamont Butler and Miles Byrd of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrate after defeating the Florida Atlantic Owls on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Lamont Butler and Miles Byrd of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrate after defeating the Florida Atlantic Owls on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

San Diego State will play UConn in the national championship game on Monday night. The Huskies defeated Miami in their Final Four matchup.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.