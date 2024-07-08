Tiger Woods makes decision about US Ryder Cup captaincy in 2025: report

Tiger Woods has made a decision with regard to the possibility of becoming the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain in 2025.

According to The Telegraph, Woods turned down the opportunity to captain the U.S. against Europe at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York next year.

Woods reportedly believes he would not have the time to handle the many demands that come for a team captain. He is also one of those involved in the PGA Tour’s talks with the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabia backbone for LIV Golf, as a merger remains possible.

Woods was an assistant captain in the past for the Ryder Cup squad, which led many to believe he could be a possibility for 2025.

Now that he is reportedly out of it, The Telegraph cited Stewart Cink, a PGA Tour veteran, as someone who could land the captaincy.

The Times’ Tom Kershaw spoke to Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he asked about Woods turning down the captaincy.

"Tiger should have first run, and he has, but it doesn’t surprise me that he turned it down," Cink told Kershaw. "The PGA Tour is pretty busy right now, and he’s got a lot on his plate."

There is also Davis Love III, a captain in 2012 and 2016, as well as Fred Couples among the possible choices for this year.

Another report also said that Keegan Bradley, who Johnson infamously left off the U.S. team last year, could be chosen as captain as well.

The U.S. was captained by Zach Johnson last year, but things went awry in Rome during the Ryder Cup that saw Europe win, 16 ½ to 11 ½, after getting off to an early lead.

Woods has extensive Ryder Cup experience, though it hasn’t been the greatest of performances. He went 13-21-3 during his Ryder Cup matches. He went 4-2-2 in singles matches, 4-9-1 in foursomes and 5-10 in four-ball.

His last outing was in 2018 at Le Golf National, where Europe won 17 ½ to 10 ½. Woods was dismal with an 0-4-0 record throughout the tournament.

