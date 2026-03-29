Golden Knights make major coaching shakeup as Stanley Cup Playoffs near

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The Vegas Golden Knights only have eight games remaining in the 2025-26 season, but decided to make the stunning move to fire and replace their head coach.

Vegas announced on Sunday that they relieved Bruce Cassidy as head coach and replaced him with John Tortorella.

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"We thank Bruce Cassidy for his dedication to our hockey club and community over the past four seasons," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a news release. "Under Bruce’s leadership, we reached our ultimate goal in 2023 by bringing a Stanley Cup to Vegas. Bruce will forever be remembered with the utmost regard by our organization for what was accomplished here. With the stretch run of the 2025-26 regular season upon us, we believe that a change is necessary for us to return to the level of play that is expected of our club.

"With John Tortorella, we bring in a Stanley Cup Champion as well as one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the NHL. His guidance will be a great asset to our team at the pivotal point in the season we currently face. We look forward to welcoming John to Vegas."

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The Golden Knights fell to the Washington Capitals, 5-4, on Saturday in a shootout. It marked the team’s third straight loss and sixth defeat in their last seven games.

Vegas is 32-26-16 this season and in third place in the Pacific Division. If the season ended Sunday, the team would be in the playoffs and have a series against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

Tortorella was not coaching in the NHL this season. He spent time as an assistant for Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. The Americans took home the gold medal.

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He is 770-648-37 as head coach. He won a Stanley Cup title with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.