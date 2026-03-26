Blue Jays stars caught sitting in wrong seats at Maple Leafs game in hilarious moment

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It doesn’t matter if you are a star for the Toronto Blue Jays, if you are sitting in the wrong seats at the Toronto Maple Leafs game, you will be asked to move.

Blue Jays stars George Springer and Ernie Clement were taking in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night when they were informed they were sitting in the wrong seats by an usher in a viral moment.

As Springer and Clement were dialed into the action on the ice, an usher came over and tapped them on the shoulder to inform them that they were in the wrong seats.

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Springer and Clement got up from their seats and walked up a couple of rows, and then sidled past a bunch of fans into the middle of the row, where their two seats were located. In their new seats, a couple of fans recognized Clement and gave him a fist bump upon sitting down.

In their new seats, they were shown celebrating a Maple Leafs goal by high-fiving the fans around them.

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Springer and Clement were instrumental parts of last season's Blue Jays team that won the American League and came within two outs of winning the World Series. Clement set the MLB record for most hits ever recorded in a single postseason with 30, while Springer hit .284 with four home runs and 10 RBI in their run.

For the Maple Leafs, goalie Joseph Woll made 40 saves in the win. Dakota Joshua, Jake McCabe, Nicholas Robertson and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs. For the Rangers, Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Alexis Lafrieniére scored once in the loss. It was the Rangers' sixth straight loss.

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Springer and Clement enjoyed the day off on Wednesday night, as the Blue Jays open their season against the Athletics at home on Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET.

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