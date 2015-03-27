Golden Bears hang on against Jayhawks

Layshia Clarendon scored 28 points and the No.8 California Golden Bears held on to defeat the No.19 Kansas Jayhawks, 88-79, on Friday.

Gennifer Brandon notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Reshanda Gray tallied 13 points and seven rebounds for California (9-1), which won its third straight since losing to Duke on Nov. 30.

Angel Goodrich scored a team-high 21 points for the Jayhawks (9-2), who have dropped two of their last four games. Carolyn Davis had 16 points in the setback.

Brittany Boyd's layup at the end of the first half extended the Golden Bears' lead to 42-35 at halftime.

Natalie Knight twice pulled the Jayhawks to within two in the second half, but Kansas never came any closer.

Her triple just over two minutes in made it 48-46. She then sank a pair of free throws at the 13:06 mark to make it 54-52, but the Golden Bears pulled away several minutes later.

Davis knocked down two free throws to make it a four-point game with six minutes left, but the Golden Bears then rallied off five straight points to build a nine-point cushion to seal the win.