Ginobili out of starting lineup for San Antonio

Manu Ginobili was replaced by George Hill in San Antonio's lineup against Washington on Saturday night, the Spurs' first change to their starting five this season.

Ginobili had started the first 53 games of the season, along with guard Tony Parker, forwards Richard Jefferson and Tim Duncan, and center DeJuan Blair. Spurs coach Greg Popovich did not address the reason for the change, which was announced about a half-hour before tipoff, before the game.

Hill played in 47 games before Saturday, averaging 11 points and 28.1 minutes.

San Antonio reserve forward Tiago Splitter was out for the second straight game due to a strained left hamstring.