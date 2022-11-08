Giants' Xavier McKinney explains 'freak accident' that left him with broken fingers

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney told reporters Tuesday he was on a sightseeing tour in Cabo when he broke fingers.

McKinney is expected to miss a good chunk of time to heal from surgery. He explained what happened.

"I got into a Can-Am accident," the defensive captain said. "I kind of just flipped over, not flipped over but tilted over, fell on my hand. That’s basically what happened."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We were on a sightseeing tour. That’s what I can tell you. It was nothing that was reckless. This was just simply being able to see, being able to be out of the country, seeing out the country, seeing what it looked like. It was just an unfortunate event that happened."

McKinney’s contract prohibits him from riding an ATV, but the third-year safety said GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll didn’t reprimand him once they found out about the injury.

"Obviously, they were more concerned about my well-being and my health, and that’s what I was more concerned about. We didn’t get into any of that, but, like I said, it was an unfortunate event. It was one of those things where it’s my first time out of the country pretty much besides being out in London, so I wanted to get a visual for what it looked like. Sightseeing tour, nothing crazy. Just unfortunate," McKinney said.

GIANTS' XAVIER MCKINNEY SUFFERS HAND INJURY IN ATV CRASH WHILE ON VACATION DURING BYE WEEK

Daboll added: "I feel bad for Xavier. (I’m) disappointed that he got injured, and he’ll do everything he can do to get back and be ready to go."

McKinney said he didn't have a timeline for his recovery.

Contractually, the Giants could withhold pay from McKinney if they choose to.

"I take full responsibility in what was going on," said McKinney, who addressed his teammates about the situation.

"Obviously it hurts. These guys, we’ve put in the work. Countless amount of hours together. I know what I put into this game. I know how much we have collectively as a group put into what we’ve done to build where we’re at now. It hurts a lot for me. Mental roller coaster for me, but I’m going to continue to be here for my team. I’m going to continue to lead how I do and just make sure that I can be able to help and provide to win these games whether I’m playing or not."

ODELL BECKHAM JR. NAME DROPS FOUR NFL TEAMS WHEN TALKING POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT

McKinney hasn’t missed a game since he returned from a foot injury during his rookie season that cost him all but six games. He played 17 games last season, collecting five interceptions and 10 passes defended. This season, McKinney has one sack, four passes defended and 38 tackles (two for loss) in eight games.

His presence in the secondary and on the line of scrimmage — Wink Martindale loves sending everyone at the quarterback — has been a key to the Giants' defensive success.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rookie Dane Belton is likely to take McKinney’s spot at free safety with veteran Julian Love next to him. Jason Pinnock, who has been playing in a special teams role, may see some time on defense as well.

The Giants' second half begins at home against the Houston Texans Sunday.