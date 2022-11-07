Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Giants' Xavier McKinney suffers hand injury in ATV crash while on vacation during bye week

Xavier McKinney started each game for the Giants in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney had an accident while away on a break during the team’s bye week and will miss a few weeks.

McKinney said in a social media post on Twitter he was injured in an ATV accident while vacationing in Mexico. The third-year defensive back had started every game for the Giants so far this season and was potentially working on a breakout season as the team weighs potentially extending past 2023.

Xavier McKinney of the New York Giants runs out during introductions against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"During our bye week, I went away to Cabo," McKinney said. "While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs.

"Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY."

McKinney has 38 total tackles, a forced fumble and four passes defended this season.

New York Giants' Xavier McKinney misses the ball while under pressure from the Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Oct. 9, 2022.

Xavier McKinney of the New York Giants warms up for the Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Giants entered the bye week 6-2 after a loss to the hot Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

The team is ranked ninth in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed with a Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.