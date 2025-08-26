Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants to waive fan favorite Tommy DeVito: reports

DeVito made six starts in 2023 and quickly captivated fans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Giants' Tommy DeVito talks sudden rise to fame Video

Giants' Tommy DeVito talks sudden rise to fame

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito talks to Fox News Digital on how he was able to handle being thrown into the spotlight so fast.

The New York Giants will waive quarterback Tommy DeVito as Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline neared, according to multiple reports.

The Giants didn’t appear to have any intention of carrying four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. The team signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason and used a first-round draft pick to select Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.

Tommy DeVito vs Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports)

It made DeVito the odd man out, ending his mythical run with the Giants.

DeVito, a New Jersey native, rose in popularity when he was thrust into the starting role for six games amid the slew of injuries at the quarterback position in 2023. He helped the team to a win in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, throwing three touchdown passes.

Tommy DeVito vs Commanders

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

DeVito was nicknamed "Tommy Cutlets" and captivated fans with an Italian hand gesture. He was 3-3 as a starter in 2023 and 0-2 as a starter in 2024. He never really made the same impact on the field as he did culturally on social media or on Giants fans.

It was going to be difficult for DeVito to make the 2025 roster with the team’s shrewd offseason moves. He was rumored to be a trade candidate in the days following the team’s preseason finale but New York never pulled the trigger on a deal.

Tommy DeVito vs Patriots

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. (Mark Smith/Imagn Images)

DeVito will be able to find himself a new team or, potentially, land back on the Giants’ practice squad.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

