Bucs to waive Desmond Watson, league's heaviest player, reports say

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly waive defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who was the heaviest player in the NFL and missed practice time with weight issues.

The Buccaneers were expected to make the move official before the roster cutdown deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Watson played college football at Florida and went undrafted in the spring. He joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He was listed at 464 pounds at the school’s pro day back in April and lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft.

However, he failed to see practice time because he didn’t lose enough weight. He spent training camp on the non-football injury list.

"He’s still working. Job’s not finished," Watson’s agent, EJ Gonzalez, told the Associated Press.

The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle was working with a nutritionist during the summer. The team didn’t say what an ideal weight for him would be.

Watson spoke about his weight gain to reporters. He said he would consistently stop off to get food while at Florida.

"Stopping while driving," Watson said when asked about bad habits he's tried to shed at his pro day. "My biggest thing is keep going, get to where I need to get. There are stores and a lot of temptations. That's helped me immensely.

"Don't go inside the gas station. Pay at the pump. Because inside it's snacks and all types of things like that. Don't pull over. If you're on the highway, stay on the highway until you get where you've got to go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.