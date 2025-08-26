Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs to waive Desmond Watson, league's heaviest player, reports say

Watson was listed at 464 pounds during his pro day

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly waive defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who was the heaviest player in the NFL and missed practice time with weight issues.

The Buccaneers were expected to make the move official before the roster cutdown deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Desmond Watson at training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Desmond Watson (56) warms up during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini Camp workout on May 9, 2025 at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Watson played college football at Florida and went undrafted in the spring. He joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He was listed at 464 pounds at the school’s pro day back in April and lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft.

However, he failed to see practice time because he didn’t lose enough weight. He spent training camp on the non-football injury list.

"He’s still working. Job’s not finished," Watson’s agent, EJ Gonzalez, told the Associated Press.

Desmond Watson looks on

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Desmond Watson watches from the sideline during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle was working with a nutritionist during the summer. The team didn’t say what an ideal weight for him would be.

Watson spoke about his weight gain to reporters. He said he would consistently stop off to get food while at Florida.

"Stopping while driving," Watson said when asked about bad habits he's tried to shed at his pro day. "My biggest thing is keep going, get to where I need to get. There are stores and a lot of temptations. That's helped me immensely.

Desmond Watson runs on field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Desmond Watson (56) runs through a drill during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May 9, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

"Don't go inside the gas station. Pay at the pump. Because inside it's snacks and all types of things like that. Don't pull over. If you're on the highway, stay on the highway until you get where you've got to go."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

