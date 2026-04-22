Top Five hilarious NFL Draft night moments to get the nostalgia flowing

With the NFL Draft upon us, many fans are ready to see their teams select some of their future favorite players.

Draft day is special because it represents the next generation of franchise players, and it's a dream come true for several young athletes.

That's not what we are here to talk about today, though.

While the NFL Draft does have its iconic moments, it is also home to some laugh-out-loud hilarity too.

Below are five of the funniest draft moments in recent memory, from canine hijinks to cannabis ingenuity, and everything in between.

5. Mel Kiper's Shedeur Sanders Crash Out (2025)

This one was more awkward than hilarious at the time, but with the benefit of hindsight, it's gotten way funnier.

Mel Kiper is no stranger to having some bad takes on quarterbacks during the NFL Draft (Jimmy Clausen says hi), but there's no shame in being wrong.

When you're in the industry long enough, you're going to have some bad takes, but it's the righteous indignation that Kiper speaks with that has this take on the list.

He claims the NFL has gotten quarterback evaluation wrong for the last 50 years, but this is the same guy who said he would retire if Clausen wasn't a successful NFL QB in seven to eight years (he was out of the league in five years and only started 14 games in that timeframe).

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His behavior was so grating that even host Rece Davis, the normally stoic straightman, got into a shouting match with Kiper.

I know it's only been one season, but Shedeur Sanders sure looks like he was drafted in the right spot to me.

Luckily, I won't have to retire if he suddenly becomes a Pro Bowl-caliber passer.

4. Eagles Fans Let McNabb Hear It

Philadelphia Eagles fans are pretty (in)famous for being completely insane.

There's nothing wrong with being dedicated fans, sure, but booing a guy your team just drafted is kind of a bad look.

No one has any idea how these guys will end up panning out, which is exactly what happened when the Birds selected quarterback Donovan McNabb with the second overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Eagles fans wanted running back Ricky Williams, and much like with Kiper's draft day meltdown, this one is even funnier in hindsight.

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Williams was a damn good running back, even earning All-Pro honors in 2002, but McNabb wound up being selected to six Pro Bowls and even led the Eagles to within a few minutes of winning the franchise's first Super Bowl.

As much as we think we know as fans, this is one of the many examples that prove we are all just idiots sitting on our couches.

3. Belichick's Dog Mans The Controls

The 2020 NFL Draft was a weird one thanks to that dastardly COVID-19 virus making the rounds throughout the globe, and it made this particular draft rife with comedic fodder.

There were plenty of standout moments, like Poopgate at the Vrabel household, but the star of the 2020 Draft was none other than Bill Belichick's dog.

The Patriots head coach let his pup (named Mike) man the controls for a few minutes while he was away, giving us the now iconic image of man's best friend sitting at the computer in the kitchen, complete with a "Bill Belichick" lower third nameplate.

Everything weird about the 2020 Draft is encapsulated in that image.

What a wild time! It almost doesn't feel real.

2. Vikings Asleep At The Wheel

In today's day and age, teams rarely use all the time allotted to them in the first round of the NFL Draft; these teams know, more or less, who they are taking.

It wasn't always like this, though.

Hell, they even shortened the "shot clock" from 15 minutes down to 10 starting in 2008, but in 2003, the Minnesota Vikings apparently needed every second and then some to make their selection.

Sitting at number seven, the Vikings were trying to negotiate a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, only to watch their 15 minutes bleed out, becoming the first team in NFL history to forfeit a draft pick for taking too long.

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Ironically, the story has a happy ending, as the Vikes selected defensive tackle Kevin Williams with the ninth overall pick, who ended up notching five All-Pro selections in his time in the Twin Cities.

See, procrastination does pay sometimes!

1. Sky High Draft Stock

You all knew this was going to be number one.

Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil was a projected top-five pick in 2016, with a number of publications projecting him to be the first overall pick.

All that changed when a video was leaked less than an hour before the start of the draft of Tunsil with a homemade bong-gas mask hybrid that would make Jeff Spicoli proud.

Tunsil plummeted out of the top ten, falling all the way to the 13th pick, where the Miami Dolphins were the beneficiaries of his blunder.

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Both Tunsil and his agent revealed that the former Ole Miss Rebel had his accounts hacked, with screenshots being posted of Tunsil texting the assistant athletic director of the university for help with his rent.

While he went on to be a wildly successful left tackle in the NFL, being selected to five Pro Bowls, anytime someone mentions Tunsil's name, the pictures of his THC-tinged lapse of judgment will pop up in anyone's brain first.