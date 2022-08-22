Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux 'good' after taking block to the knee vs Bengals

The Giants picked Thibodeaux No. 5 overall in April

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants fans could breathe a sigh of relief on Sunday night after rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux appeared to be OK after he left a preseason game with an apparent knee injury.

The Giants’ No. 5 overall draft pick suffered the injury early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He took a block low to the right knee by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. He was on the ground holding his knee before a car came onto the field to take him to the locker room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, #8, throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5, rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, #8, throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5, rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

However, he got up and walked over to the medical tent and later was taken to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Thibodeaux briefly spoke to the media afterward. He said he received good news.

PANTHERS ROOKIE MATT CORRAL'S SEASON IN JEOPARDY AFTER SIGNIFICANT FOOT INJURY

"I'm good, I'll be back," he said.

Trainers check on New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux after he was injured during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trainers check on New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux after he was injured during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Giants coach Brian Daboll said he would elaborate on the extent of the injury at training camp Monday.

The Giants won the game 25-22. Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds left to play in the game. It was the second touchdown pass of the game to Bachman.

Thibodeaux was selected out of Oregon back in April.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, #26, checks on Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5, as he is helped off the field after getting hurt during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, #26, checks on Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5, as he is helped off the field after getting hurt during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 10 games during his final season with the Ducks, he had 49 total tackles, including 12 for a loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.