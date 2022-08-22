Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux 'good' after taking block to the knee vs Bengals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants fans could breathe a sigh of relief on Sunday night after rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux appeared to be OK after he left a preseason game with an apparent knee injury.

The Giants’ No. 5 overall draft pick suffered the injury early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He took a block low to the right knee by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. He was on the ground holding his knee before a car came onto the field to take him to the locker room.

However, he got up and walked over to the medical tent and later was taken to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Thibodeaux briefly spoke to the media afterward. He said he received good news.

"I'm good, I'll be back," he said.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said he would elaborate on the extent of the injury at training camp Monday.

The Giants won the game 25-22. Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds left to play in the game. It was the second touchdown pass of the game to Bachman.

Thibodeaux was selected out of Oregon back in April.

In 10 games during his final season with the Ducks, he had 49 total tackles, including 12 for a loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.