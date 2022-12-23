Giants to sign former All-Star who missed last year with injury after concerns with Carlos Correa's physical

The San Francisco Giants were in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million deal with Carlos Correa but backed out with concerns over his physical from an injury over eight years ago.

However, the Giants don't seem to have issues with outfielder Michael Conforto, who missed all of last year with a shoulder injury.

Conforto and the Giants agreed to a deal for two years worth $36 million, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Conforto spent his first seven MLB seasons with the New York Mets, who offered him a $100 million contract extension before his walk year in 2021. However, he bet on himself and turned it down. From 2015 to 2020, he was a career .259 hitter with an .843 OPS.

Unlike Aaron Judge, though, it did not work out. Conforto hit just .232 with a .729 OPS, the second-lowest marks of his career.

The outfielder has been known to be a streaky hitter. After providing the Mets with an offensive spark in his rookie season in 2015, the year they won the pennant, he slashed .220/.310/.414 the following season. In 2017, he owned an elite .939 OPS. That number dipped to .797 the next season, but shot back up to .856 in 2019, and then up to .927 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

STEVE YOUNG LEFT SPEECHLESS ON LIVE RADIO AFTER FINDING OUT CARLOS CORREA'S DEAL WITH GIANTS FELL THROUGH

It's been a tough offseason for the Giants, who had put themselves in a great position to acquire a top free agent. They did initially land Correa, but he is now with the Mets. They were closing in on Judge before he stayed home in the Bronx, and pitcher Carlos Rodon left San Francisco to join Judge.

Conforto was reportedly offered a two-year deal late last season to join the Houston Astros for their eventual World Series title run, but he declined, opting to sit out the remainder of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Conforto will turn 30 during spring training. If he can return to his 2017 All-Star form over the next two seasons, he might get the nine-figure deal he was once offered when he reaches free agency in 2024.

San Francisco also reportedly agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers, teaming him up with his twin brother, right-handed hurler Tyler Rogers.