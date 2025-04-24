Giants select Abdul Carter with 3rd pick in 2025 NFL Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants have selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York has gone back and forth in the rumor mill with the big question: Will they select a quarterback?

The same thing about last season, but it was ultimately Malik Nabers at number six overall. After another poor season, the Giants were positioned to take another potential generational talent, and they didn't pass up on the Nittany Lions product.

Carter is the consensus top defensive line prospect, with many believing he can emulate what Micah Parsons has given the Dallas Cowboys since he's entered the league.

After all, Carter wore No. 11 at Penn State just as Parsons did.

Carter was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, a Bednarik Award finalist, and a first-team All-American after leading the nation in tackles for loss with 23.5 on the season. He racked up 12 sacks over 16 games with 68 tackles and four passes defended.

The athleticism, explosivness off the line of scrimmage and knack to be in the right place at the right time to get the quarterback to the ground is something the Giants could certainly benefit from in 2025 and beyond.

There is, however, a question regarding Carter's health after suffering a stress reaction in his foot. But he had a positive medical update recently when an exam showed it is healing and he doesn't require surgery.

Carter will team up with two of the league’s top defenders, edge rusher Brian Burns and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, who the Giants took in the first round in 2022, is also a part of this stacked defensive line.

Also, Carter is a Philadelphia native who grew up a die-hard Eagles fan. However, that comes to an end now that they are his NFC East rival, a team coming off a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs who the Giants will see twice a year.

The Giants might not be done in the first round either. Trade rumors have swirled around GM Joe Schoen and his front office, as they could still use a quarterback of the future despite signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.

