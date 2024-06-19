Giants rookie Malik Nabers already trolling division rival before making debut

New York Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers hasn’t even made his NFL debut yet, and there’s already some beef between him and a division rival.

Dallas Cowboys top cornerback Trevon Diggs will be seeing a lot of Nabers over the next few years, as they’ll play each other twice a season. But Diggs caught wind of Nabers’ comments during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event in May, where he said he couldn’t wait to see Diggs on the field.

Well, Diggs re-posted the video on X and followed it up with a confident tweet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Giants been getting belt for some years now," Diggs said, referencing a seat belt, which cornerbacks will normally do when they cover receivers well.

To Diggs' point, the Cowboys have owned the Giants for years now, winning 13 of the last 14 meetings.

But Nabers doubled down on social media as well, re-posting the video with a coffin emoji.

COWBOYS LOCK UP STAR TREVON DIGGS WITH LUCRATIVE 5-YEAR EXTENSION: REPORTS

Nabers also furthered the beef with a since-deleted tweet with a picture of rap lyrics from NBA YoungBoy, which reads in part, "…he Tweetin’ and I see all that."

Finally, Diggs re-posted the video of Nabers at the event yet again, where he used a ninja emoji this time.

Trash talk is nothing new in the NFL, especially between players on either side of the line of scrimmage.

However, Nabers has yet to establish himself in the NFL, while Diggs is among some of the best at his position after four seasons with the Cowboys. He got paid $97 million over the next five seasons for his efforts as well.

But Nabers knows the Giants drafted him sixth overall because his skill set makes him an immediate impact player. He’s clearly confident in his abilities, and perhaps that excitement to face Diggs is a nod of respect to the Cowboys corner.

Clearly, though, the statement wasn’t taken that way. So Giants and Cowboys fans will be keen to see what happens in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season when these two rivals face off for the first time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’ll be a primetime game on "Thursday Night Football."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.