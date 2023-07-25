Cowboys lock up star Trevon Diggs with lucrative five-year extension: reports

The Dallas Cowboys have locked up standout defensive back Trevon Diggs for the foreseeable future.

Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension, according to multiple reports Tuesday. The deal also includes a $21.25 million signing bonus, and Diggs could earn up to $104 million if he reaches certain incentive thresholds.

The deal makes the two-time Pro Bowler one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diggs is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The defensive back, who received first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, has developed a reputation for creating turnovers. He has racked up 17 interceptions over his first three seasons in the league.

COWBOYS QB DAK PRESCOTT MAKES BOLD INTERCEPTION PREDICTION FOR 2023 SEASON: 'I KNOW WHO I AM'

He hauled in 11 interceptions during his standout 2021 campaign. Earlier this offseason, Diggs was asked about his status with the Cowboys going forward.

"Hopefully something gets figured out. I love Dallas. I love being here. We'll see," Diggs told reporters in May.

The extension is expected to pay Diggs an average annual salary of $19.4 million, placing him fifth among the highest-paid corners in the league.

The 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Marshon Lattimore; Packers two-time All-Pro Jaire Alexander; Browns star Denzel Ward; Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins; and Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey all earn more than Diggs on average per year.

Now that Diggs' deal is done, the Cowboys still have a few notable players to take care of, possibly before Week 1 of the season.

Star guard Zach Martin recently expressed his displeasure with the structure of his deal and is seeking to get his contract reworked. He is holding out of training camp.

Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million from the extension he signed five years ago. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his deal.

Dallas is also reportedly working on deals for Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and right tackle Terence Steele. The Cowboys picked up Lamb's fifth-year option, but he would become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season unless the team reaches a long-term deal with the wideout before then.

Steele is entering the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The team has expressed interest in retaining Steele beyond 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next offseason, much of the front office's attention will likely revolve around getting a long-term deal done with star linebacker Micah Parsons.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is tied to the team through 2024, and the team seems to want to work toward another multiyear extension with their signal-caller.