Giants lose No 1 overall pick to Raiders after blowout victory snaps nine-game losing streak

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants finally got that winning feeling back on game day, but it came at a price.

With their 34-10 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, they relinquished control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders now own the pick heading into their regular-season finale in Week 18.

The Giants are 3-13 on the season, while the Raiders move to 2-14.

New York entered this game owning the worst record in the league when accounting for strength of schedule as well. If they lost to the Raiders, the Giants would've solidified the No. 1 pick.

But, of course, no team is trying to lose on game day and the Giants showcased that right in the first quarter after a clutch interception by linebacker Bobby Okereke as Geno Smith and the Raiders’ offense were moving in the Giants’ red zone.

Five plays later, the Giants turned the turnover into the first points of the game, as Devin Singletary scored from one yard out to make it 7-0.

The Raiders would respond with a field goal on the ensuing drive, but Dart, the rookie who has shined despite the Giants’ results this season, wanted to get back into the end zone. He rushed for 12 yards up the middle for the first of his two rushing touchdowns in this game.

Before halftime, the Giants took a 17-3 lead and cemented themselves in a position to break their losing streak of nine straight games.

Smith, though, was hoping that his touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett would get the Raiders back in the game, but the ensuing kickoff proved otherwise.

Deonte Banks, the Giants’ first-round cornerback who has not lived up to those expectations, did showcase his skills in the return game, going 95 yards to the house to make it a 27-10 ball game.

The Giants would seal their victory with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Dart scampered into the end zone on fourth-and-1 near the goal line.

Wan'Dale Robinson may not have gotten into the end zone for New York, but he did lead the game with 11 receptions for 113 yards in a tremendous performance.

Now, the Giants still have a chance at gaining the No. 1 overall pick back, but it does involve losing. They would need to lose to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, while the Raiders must defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

