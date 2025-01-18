Giants' Logan Webb makes 'Space Jam' reference in apparent reaction to Dodgers winning Roki Sasaki sweepstakes

Coveted Japanese-born pitcher Roki Sasaki is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Friday, the 23-year-old announced he had signed a minor league contract with the organization.

Roki's arrival in Los Angeles cements the city and the baseball franchise as the preferred MLB destination for the top players in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). Sasaki is the latest pitching sensation to pick the reigning World Series champions. The team lured pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and fellow pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason.

In the hours since Sasaki made his decision public, baseball players across the big leagues have shared their reactions to the move. However, San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb's apparent reaction to the news is one that stood out.

The All-Star right-hander took to X on Friday and posted a GIF from "Space Jam." The post featured a clip of Monstars team along with the caption, "Time to play a little basketball."

In the film, the Monstars were made up of a group who stole the talents of NBA players to effectively become a powerful super team.

The live-action and animated sports film was released in 1996 and starred Michael Jordan and several other NBA stars.

The Dodgers signed Ohtani to a historic 10-year, $700 million contract in Dec. 2023. While his recovery from an injury prevented him from taking the pitching mound in 2024, Ohtani hit a career-best 54 home runs en route to earning his third MVP award.

If Ohtani retakes the pitching mound at some point in 2025, he would be part of arguably the deepest and most formidable pitching rotation in the major leagues. The Dodgers' projected pitching rotation already features Yamamoto, Dustin May, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw. Gonsolin and May did not throw a pitch in MLB last season due to injury, and hey will likely have to be eased back into the rotation.

Blake Snell , a two-time Cy Young Award winner, also signed with LA earlier this offseason.

LA lured first baseman Freddie Freeman away from the Atlanta Braves in 2022. Freeman had already won one National League MVP award and a World Series title with Atlanta before he signed with the Dodgers. LA's lineup also includes 2019 American League MVP Mookie Betts and a host of other star hitters.

Sasaki posted a 2.02 ERA over his four seasons playing at the highest level of baseball in Japan. His fastball routinely reaches 100 mph. He can also throw an impressive splitter, which bolsters his potential to be an ace in a pitching rotation.

He played alongside Ohtani and Yamamoto during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

A long list of MLB clubs submitted information about their respective organizations to Saski and his representing agency in December during baseball's winter meetings. By January, Sasaski narrowed down his choices to the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres — ultimately picking Los Angeles.

Webb's Giants also had a busy offseason, acquiring star shortstop Willy Adames and veteran pitcher Justin Verlander in free agency. San Francisco competes in the NL West and missed the playoffs last season. The Giants will have to contend with what is projected to be one of the best divisions in the MLB in 2025.

