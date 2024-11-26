Dodgers, Blake Snell agree to $182 million deal for MLB offseason's first big splash: reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing their spending spree from last year, even after winning the World Series.

The Dodgers went further into their unlimited pockets and inked Blake Snell to a five-year deal worth $182 million, according to multiple reports.

Some other reports also say, naturally, that the deal is deferred.

The Dodgers forked up over $1 billion in contracts last year, and they have now put down the first nine-figure deal in this offseason, less than one month after winning the Fall Classic.

Snell joined the San Francisco Giants last offseason on a two-year deal which included an opt-out after his Cy Young Award-winning 2023 campaign. But teams were scared to commit to him, leaving him a free agent until March.

His season got off to a rough start, as he had a 9.51 ERA in his first six starts - he also caught an IL stint in that frame. But, in his final 14 outings, he pitched to a miniscule 1.23 ERA, striking out 114 batters in 80.1 innings. Understandably so, the Dodgers like what they see out of the lefty.

Los Angeles figures to get Shohei Ohtani back in the rotation, and it remains to be seen the fates of Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler - the former is more likely to stay in L.A. and stay a career Dodger, if he doesn't retire.

But, they also will have Tyler Glasnow back, and they are the favorites to land Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, just as they did last year with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Snell has become one of the more under-appreciated arms in baseball, likely due to his lack to go deep in games. He pitched a no-hitter in 2024, yet that had been the first time he had ever recorded an out in the eighth inning in his career.

His 11.2 K/9 is the best in MLB history, and his career ERA is a 3.19 - although he only has one All-Star nod, he is lowkey on at least a borderline Hall of Fame trajectory.

Snell turns 32 next week, so perhaps the Dodgers are taking some sort of risk - but it's pretty apparent they can outspend any possible mistake they make.

The first big splash goes to the Dodgers…and they probably are not done.

