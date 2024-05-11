Trump supporters flock to massive New Jersey campaign rally to hear former president speak amid ongoing trials

Supporters of Donald Trump came out in droves Saturday to hear the former president speak at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, as the GOP front-runner faces ongoing trials in New York, D.C., Georgia, and Florida.

The rally was expected to draw more than 40,000 supporters. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who spoke ahead of Trump, dubbed it the largest political rally in the state of New Jersey.

Many attendees who spoke to Fox News said they believe Trump could flip the Garden State in November, when he hopes to take back the White House for a second term.

Rod Delaine, an Amazon factory worker in Staten Island who lives in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital he drove nearly two-and-a-half hours to attend the rally.

A New Jersey schoolteacher who identified herself as Anna, said she was motivated to attend because of the state of the economy.

Another supporter, who identified himself as Carlos, said he believed the country needed to go back to the way things were under the former president.

"I think this country needs to change — although, we already know what Trump's all about. So, that change is just going to come right back to us because that's what we need," Carlos said. "We need Trump because I don't think Biden is just getting the job done right now. Some of it's his fault. Some of it is probably the people around him. But I think we need Trump back to get this country back to where it needs to be."

Asked about Trump’s prospect in November, Carlos pointed to the large crowd gathering and said: "Take a look."

"There’s probably about six to 7,000 people waiting online and probably more. [The line] goes all the way back to the entrance. So, you’re looking at 35- to 40,000 people at this venue right now," he said, noting that some people had been waiting since Thursday for the venue to open."

Another attendee, who identified himself as "Frank from PA," owns a small landscaping business. He told Fox News Digital his struggling business was a huge factor in supporting Trump.

"Finding help is hard. And the cost of fuel and everything has just been outrageous," he said, adding that gas has gone up "exponentially" under the Biden administration.

"I'm looking forward to things turning around and getting better again," he said. "The majority of people that I know in my industry are not fans of Biden, because they're struggling just like I am."

Another attendee, who identified herself as Lucille from Forked River, New Jersey, said she felt "hopeful" about the 2024 election. Asked what her biggest concern was this election season, she said: "Immigration" and "closing the borders."

"Everything else will fall into place," she said.

Two other attendees – Ronnie Felino and Kate Statlin from New Jersey – told Fox News Digital, "we need him back."

Felino said the border topped her list of concerns. She said she was "absolutely terrified" and "we need to get this under control."

Another attendee named Lisa Stelling, who drove from Westcheester County, New York, described herself as a "convert," despite having come from a long line of liberals in her family.

"It's just like, something overnight shifted in the culture that I didn't realize," she said. "I was taking stuff at face value and the minute the walls came crumbling down, I just started [going] deep into everything."

She argued that there many others like her whom she dubbed the "silent majority."

"The secret to Donald Trump winning this year is that there are a whole bunch of silent majority Trump supporters who hiding in the shadows because of all the nonsense that happened," she said. "They're going to come out and they going to vote big time."

