Lions rookie says he chose No. 0 because 'ain't nobody like me'

Detroit Lions rookie Terrion Arnold is already making quite an impression, even with just one professional practice under his belt.

The Lions selected the Alabama cornerback with the 24th overall pick of the NFL Draft a couple weeks ago, and they started rookie minicamp Friday.

Arnold already may be the most confident player on the roster.

The 21-year-old made the bold choice to select No. 0 as his uniform number. It had only been worn two other times in franchise history. Marvin Jones wore it last season, and fullback Johnny Olszewski wore it in 1961.

His reasoning for it is simple.

"Ain't nobody like me," he said.

"When I say it ain't nobody like me, it's talking about the secondary. Obviously, last year in this secondary, we had ups and downs, but we're going to be exciting. We're going to be dynamic. We're going to play fast. And it ain't going to be nobody like us. So, when I say it ain't nobody like me, it ain't nobody like me."

Arnold, who had never worn the number before, said it "fits me."

The number was allowed on jerseys until 1973, and the NFL brought the number back into the rotation last year. Twenty-two players opted to wear the number, including Calvin Ridley, Brian Burns and D'Andre Swift.

The NFL adjusted its uniform number policy a few years ago. Cornerbacks were only permitted to wear numbers 20-49 until 2021, but numbers 1 through 19 were added.

Arnold joins a team that led 24-7 in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers but blew the lead due to some controversial coaching that sent San Fran to the Super Bowl.

The Lions are still looking for their first trip to the Super Bowl, although last year marked their first playoff victory since 1991.

