Giants legend Lawrence Taylor hospitalized for a week with stomach-related issue, attorney says

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New York Giants legendary linebacker Lawrence Taylor was hospitalized for a stomach-related issue that his attorney says is non-life-threatening.

Attorney Mark Eiglarsh issued a statement on Monday saying Taylor authorized him to let people know he has been in the hospital for a week with no discharge date determined.

The 67-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer is under medical observation for the stomach-related issue, and he is showing signs of improvement.

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"Lawrence asks that I convey his sincere gratitude to everyone who has been thinking of him and keeping him in their prayers during this challenging time," Eiglarsh said in the statement.

Taylor is considered by many to be the greatest linebacker of all time, and possibly the best defender to ever grace the gridiron.

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The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year helped the Giants win two Super Bowls, while reaching 10 straight Pro Bowls, making eight All-Pros and being named MVP of the 1986 season.

Taylor remains the Giants’ all-time sacks leader, which also includes his 9.5 sacks he secured during his rookie season before sacks became an official NFL stat.

Taylor’s No. 56 was retired by the Giants, and he eventually reached Canton, Ohio, entering the Hall of Fame in 1999.

However, there were off-the-field issues that Taylor dealt with, including legal troubles following his playing days. He also had drug problems, which resulted in health issues later in life.

In 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty in New York to misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender. Taylor was also charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state’s registry in 2021 and 2024.

Taylor showed his support for President Donald Trump in 2024, appearing at a rally in Wildwood, N.J..

"I grew up a Democrat, and I've always been a Democrat until I met this man right here," Taylor said to cheers. "Nobody in my family ever will vote for a Democrat again."

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Taylor made Giants headlines last year when he quickly turned down Abdul Carter's request to wear Taylor's No. 56 that has been retired by the organization since 1994, one season after he retired.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

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