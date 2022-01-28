Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Ex-Giants kicker makes bold statement on Aaron Rodgers' Hall of Fame qualifications

Rodgers and the Packers were bounced from the playoffs last weekend

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A former New York Giants kicker made a bold statement about Aaron Rodgers following the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Lawrence Tynes, who added to Packers and the 49ers’ miseries during his career as Giants kicker, tweeted Monday that Rodgers’ Hall of Fame resume isn’t exactly standing up strong.

Kicker Lawrence Tynes #9 of the New York Giants celebrates after kicking the game winning 47-yard field goal to win the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 20, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.   The Giants defeated the Packers 23-20 in overtime to advance to the Superbowl XLII.

Kicker Lawrence Tynes #9 of the New York Giants celebrates after kicking the game winning 47-yard field goal to win the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 20, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.   The Giants defeated the Packers 23-20 in overtime to advance to the Superbowl XLII. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

"Eli Manning is a more qualified Hall of Famer than Aaron Rodgers," he wrote.

"Bring all the smoke you want. I’m taking 10 over 12 anytime a game is on the line or the playoffs."

Tynes got to send the Brett Favre-led Green Bay squad home during the 2007 NFC Championship Game. Rodgers was Favre’s backup at the time. A few years later, he hit a game-winning field goal to send the 49ers packing during the 2011 NFC Championship Game.

In both instances, Eli Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl victories.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers speaks with Eli Manning of the New York Giants following a game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 9, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers speaks with Eli Manning of the New York Giants following a game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 9, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rodgers’ numbers alone are no joke.

He’s recorded 55,360 passing yards and 449 passing touchdowns. He appeared in the playoffs 12 times during his illustrious career and only yielded one Super Bowl victory and one Super Bowl appearance.

In addition to the numbers, he’s won three MVPs to go along with 10 Pro Bowl selections. He led the league in touchdown passes twice and threw more than 40 touchdowns three times. 

Compared to Manning, Rodgers has the advantage in mostly every category aside from rings and career passing yards. Manning retired after the 2019 season with 57,023 passing yards. The Giants quarterback never led in touchdown passes and never had more than 40 touchdown passes in a single season. He also led the league in interceptions three times.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is congratulated by Eli Manning of the New York Giants after their game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 26, 2010 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is congratulated by Eli Manning of the New York Giants after their game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 26, 2010 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

But whether you want Manning or Rodgers in a high-pressure playoff situation, with the season on the line, the issue is certainly up for debate.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.