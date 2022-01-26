Expand / Collapse search
Eli Manning on Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay: 'It's not always greener on the other side'

Manning explained why it was important for him to finish his career with one franchise, and he believes Rodgers should do the same

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning believes Aaron Rodgers should finish out his career with the Green Bay Packers because he could potentially have regrets later on.

In an interview with ESPN.com, Manning explained why it was important for him to finish his career with one franchise, and he believes Rodgers should do the same.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Jan. 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"It was important for me to finish my career with the Giants, and I would think it would be important for him as well, just because of the legacy that he has, the history of Green Bay, being there as long as he has been, winning a championship and winning MVPs," Manning said. 

"It's not always greener on the other side. That's what I had learned from talking to other people. You can go somewhere, and it's not necessarily going to be better; it's probably going to be worse.

"Usually what happens is the egos get involved. It's either his ego or the GM's, and for some reason, that's when there's usually separation. When a quarterback's been there a long time and leaves, it's because the egos can't get along with everybody.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after failing to convert for a first down in the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"If Aaron leaves, it's probably going to be his own call. It's going to be his decision, saying, 'I want out of here.' That's what he basically said last year is he wanted to get out."

After the Packers' 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Rodgers told reporters he was going to take his time before making a decision.

Rodgers has been adamant about not wanting to be a part of the rebuild and said on "The Pat McAfee Show" he would want to come to a decision on his future before free agency begins in March and give the guys who may be offered franchise tags before hitting the open market, like wide receiver Davante Adams, some heads-up about what he’s going to do.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers walks across the field in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"I think that should be enough time to make a decision, by then," Rodgers said. "I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but again, I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100% will not happen."

