Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is out of New York.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that they’ve fired their offensive coordinator after a poor performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Jason Garrett has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator," the Giants tweeted .

The Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, but the team has yet to announce a replacement for Garrett for the game. Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens – who is currently the Giants' tight end coach – is one person who could take over for the remainder of the season.

The Giants (3-7) were humiliated on Monday night in a 30-10 loss to the Bucs. Head coach Joe Judge that the team has too many good players to not be scoring, and his comments after the game gave an indication that the Giants were going to make changes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York had 215 total yards, the second-lowest total of the 26-game Judge era. Only one of the Giants’ 54 offensive plays gained more than 16 yards against Tampa Bay. They also only had 15 first downs, which was a season-low, and 66 rushing yards – their second-lowest total of the year.