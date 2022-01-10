Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Giants co-owners 'disappointed by lack of success' as GM Dave Gettleman retires

Giants have 5 straight losing seasons, far cry from Super Bowl-winning 2011 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement from football on Monday, and while team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch wished him well, the two executives had poignant words about whoever they're looking for in his replacement.

Gettleman took over as general manager in 2018 and failed to find the right personnel to get the Giants back into the playoffs or at least make them competitive enough. The team had four consecutive losing seasons under his watch.

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 29, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 29, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mara and Tisch, in the team’s statement about Gettleman’s retirement, hoped the next general manager will meet certain qualities.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," Mara said. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

Tisch added: "It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."

New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge, center, poses for photographs with team CEO John Mara, left, chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch, and general manager Dave Gettleman, right, after a news conference at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge, center, poses for photographs with team CEO John Mara, left, chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch, and general manager Dave Gettleman, right, after a news conference at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Separately, the two thanked Gettleman and touted his 35-year career in the NFL.

"We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise. He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne and their entire family all the best in his retirement," the two said in a joint statement.

Gettleman, 70, came into the NFL in 1986 as a scouting intern with the Buffalo Bills. He was with the franchise from 1986 to 1993, eventually becoming a scout. He would serve as a scout with the Denver Broncos from 1994 to 1997 and later with the Giants in 1998.

The Giants would promote him to director of pro personnel in 1999 and senior pro personnel analyst in 2012 before he as hired as general manager by the Carolina Panthers. He rejoined the Giants in 2018.

New York Giant co-owners John Mara (L) and Steve Tisch celebrate during the Giants' ticker tape victory parade down the Canyon of Heroes on Feb. 7, 2012, in New York City.

New York Giant co-owners John Mara (L) and Steve Tisch celebrate during the Giants' ticker tape victory parade down the Canyon of Heroes on Feb. 7, 2012, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise," Gettleman said. "We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com