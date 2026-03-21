Giants' Cam Skattebo claims CTE is not real and believes asthma is 'fake': 'It's an excuse'

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Cam Skattebo certainly has earned a reputation for being a hard-nosed running back, but now, it's rather easy to see why.

The New York Giants running back became a rookie phenom last season, scoring seven touchdowns in as many games before a gruesome ankle injury cut his season short.

However, he quickly won the hearts of Giants fans with his Brandon Jacobs-like style, despite being several inches shorter, and his knack for the end zone.

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Well, in a recent appearance on the "Bring The Juice" podcast, Skattebo probably hinted at why his running style is the way it is.

When asked straight up if CTE was "a real thing," he bluntly responded, "No."

"It's an excuse," Skattebo continued.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive, degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts rather than a single injury, according to Mayo Clinic. More than 100 former NFL football players have been posthumously diagnosed with CTE, according to a University of Utah study, which was published in the Journal of Neurotrauma.

The host also remarked that he believed asthma is fake, to which Skattebo concurred.

"Yeah. Asthma's fake… You're just soft. Just breathe air."

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The comments echo those of Puka Nacua, who said concussions are "all in your ear" and "you just can't think about it."

Skattebo's quarterback, Jaxson Dart, was checked for concussions at least five times throughout the season and even missed two games after being diagnosed with one. Skattebo was once fined for entering the medical tent while Dart was being evaluated.

In an interview with Fox News Digital last month, Skattebo said he was ready to move on to the next steps in his rehab.

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"I feel good. Getting healthy, a couple months out, so I'm starting to put it in the past and get over the hard part and get back to work," Skattebo said.

Fox News Digital's Khloe Quill contributed to this report.

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