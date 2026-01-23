Red light therapy could boost brain health in certain groups, new research suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Red light therapy has been shown to reduce brain inflammation, protecting people who experience head trauma from long-term health consequences, a University of Utah study has shown.

Brain damage from repeated impact over the years is known to cause cognitive symptoms, ranging from memory issues to full-blown dementia, particularly affecting soldiers and athletes.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive, degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts rather than a single injury, according to Mayo Clinic.

ALZHEIMER’S SCIENTISTS FIND KEY TO HALTING BRAIN DECLINE BEFORE SYMPTOMS

More than 100 former NFL football players have been posthumously diagnosed with CTE, according to the new study, which was published in the Journal of Neurotrauma.

Other research has shown that military personnel in active combat suffer from similar issues, as do first responders and veterans.

In the new study, the researchers recruited 26 current football players to understand more about the impact of red-light therapy on brain injuries.

The participants received either red light therapy delivered by a light-emitting headset and a device that clips into the nose, or a placebo treatment with an identical device that doesn’t produce light. Players self-administered the therapy three times a week, 20 minutes each time, for 16 weeks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"My first reaction was, ‘There’s no way this can be real,’" said first author Hannah Lindsey, Ph.D., in the university press release. "That’s how striking it was."

Players using the placebo treatment experienced increased brain inflammation over the course of the season. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans taken at the end of the season showed significantly more signs of inflammation than at the beginning of the season, the study found.

For players who used red-light therapy during the season, their brain inflammation didn’t increase at all.

ALZHEIMER'S RISK COULD RISE WITH COMMON CONDITION AFFECTING MILLIONS, STUDY FINDS

Previous studies have shown that red light, if powerful enough, can penetrate the skull and reach the brain, where it may reduce inflammation-related molecules.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"When we first started this project, I was extremely skeptical," said Elisabeth Wilde, Ph.D., the senior author on the study. "But we’ve seen consistent results across multiple of our studies, so it’s starting to be quite compelling."

Study limitations

The study was conducted using a small sample size, which led to different levels of inflammation in the treatment and control groups, the researchers acknowledged.

Future large randomized clinical trials will be "crucial to back up the results" in larger populations, they noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"We’ve been trying to figure out how to make sports safer, so that our kids, friends and family can participate in sports safely for the long term while they’re involved in activities that give them happiness and joy," Carrie Esopenko, Ph.D., second author of the study, said in the release.

"And this really feels like part of the hope for protecting the brain that we’ve been searching for."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The team plans to recruit 300 people with persistent symptoms from TBI or concussion for a randomized controlled trial in 2026, with a focus on first responders, veterans and active-duty service members.