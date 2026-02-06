Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Cam Skattebo gives update on gruesome injury rehab, reveals who he sought advice from on recovery

Skattebo suffered ligament tears while dislocating his ankle, which resulted in a compound wound

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
SAN FRANCISCO – Cam Skattebo became a cult hero in the Tri-State area, catapulting himself into the New York Giants' top running back.

Skattebo found the end zone seven times in as many games, but early in his eighth, he suffered a gruesome injury that required emergency surgery. The running back suffered ligament tears while dislocating his ankle, which resulted in a compound wound and replays unfit for television.

Feb. 19 will mark four months since the injury, but Skattebo — without any brace on radio row — is ready to get back to being just a regular football player again.

Cam Skattebo leaves field on a medical cart

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) leaves the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"I feel good. Getting healthy, a couple months out, so I'm starting to put it in the past and get over the hard part and get back to work," Skattebo told Fox News Digital.

Numerous players have unfortunately suffered similar injuries to Skattebo, but it was San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner whom Skattebo sought out for advice. Warner suffered a severe injury just a week before Skattebo.

Cam Skattebo on cart

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is carted off the field during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY REFLECTS ON 2025 SUCCESS AFTER INJURY-PLAGUED 2024 SEASON: 'JUST THANK GOD'

"I talked to him a couple times about just what he's doing and how he's going about things. You know, he obviously got back pretty quick and my situation was different," Skattebo said. "We were done with the season and didn't have any playoff hopes. 

"So the way he pushed himself, I wanted to do the same thing, you know, even though I didn't have a season to look forward to, I still wanted to be in that same situation. So he's been a big, big asset to me."

Cam Skattebo backflips after touchdown

New York Giants' Cam Skattebo reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tyrone Tracy filled in quite nicely after Skattebo was injured, so the G-Men will most definitely have quite the two-headed monster next season.

