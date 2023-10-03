Giants' Brian Daboll tosses tablet in disgust after showing Daniel Jones interception footage

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pick six at a pivotal point in the team’s game on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones was trying to energize the team and lead them on a scoring drive late in the third quarter after a Jason Myers missed field goal. Jones kept the Giants’ drive alive in the red zone with a scramble on 4th down and had the team 5 yards away from a crucial touchdown.

Jones looked for Parris Campbell in the end zone when Witherspoon timed the pass perfectly, jumped the route and intercepted the ball. He returned it 97 yards for the touchdown, and Seattle sealed the win.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was unhappy with Jones. He took a tablet over to the quarterback to show him what happened on the play and then tossed it on the bench in disgust. The Giants lost the game 24-3.

"I was trying to show him, kind of, see what he thought, and then tell him what I saw," Daboll said after the game, via ESPN.

When asked what he wanted Jones to do on the play, Daboll replied, "Obviously not throw an interception."

Jones was sacked 10 times in the game. He had no time to make a play, and in the few times he did have time to throw the ball, receivers would not be open and forced him to run.

"I mean give credit to their defense," Jones said. "They rush hard and play well together, but I’ve got to do a better job getting through my reads, getting the ball out of my hand, and making quick decisions, so I’ll definitely look to work on that."

He explained what he was looking at during the interception.

"I just felt like the coverage was soft, trying to find someone in the zone and yeah, obviously, terrible decision and awful mistake, so I can’t afford to do that," he added.

New York dropped to 1-3 on the year and have been outscored 94-15 in their three losses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.