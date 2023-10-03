Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Chargers, Raiders fans come to blows during game at SoFi Stadium

The Chargers won the game 24-17

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL fans fight at SoFi Stadium during Chargers-Raiders game Video

NFL fans fight at SoFi Stadium during Chargers-Raiders game

Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders get into a scrap at SoFi Stadium. (Credit: @1ricardovargas / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)

As the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders battled on the field, their fans were battling in the stands at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

A video posted on X by @1ricardovargas from the seats behind one of the end zones showed a man in a Howie Long Raiders jersey speaking to a man in a Justin Herbert Chargers jersey. The man in the Herbert jersey appeared to get upset by something the man in the Raiders jersey said, and pushing and shoving ensued.

A Raiders and Chargers fan

A Raiders fan and a Chargers fan came to blows on Sunday. (@1ricardovargas / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)

Then, it came to blows.

The man in the Raiders jersey walked up the steps and toward the man in the Herbert jersey. The man in the Chargers outfit then threw a right hook and knocked the Raiders fan down. The Chargers fan then pushes the Raiders fan down the steps, and that was when another fan tried to separate them.

Justin Herbert looks down field

Justin Herbert, #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers, looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Chargers fan sat back down in his seat as the Raiders fan regained his composure.

The situation did not appear to escalate any further. The Raiders fan returned to his seat, and the Chargers fan went back to his seat.

Khalil Mack celebrates

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, #52, celebrates with teammates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, #4, in the first half at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Chargers won the game behind three Herbert touchdowns, including two on the ground and one to Keenan Allen. Khalil Mack sacked Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell six times.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.