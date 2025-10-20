Giants' Brian Burns rages after team blows 19-point lead to Broncos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns racked up two sacks in the team’s devastating loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and expressed his frustrations with the play-calling at the end of the game.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led a drive that ended with a Will Lutz game-winning field goal as the team came back from 19 points down to win the game 33-32.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the game, Underdog’s James Palmer posted a video showing Burns speaking out loudly about the defensive scheme on the Broncos’ final drive.

"Oh my f---ing god, bruh," Burns said. "Stupid a-- s---. Dropping eight in coverage."

The Giants only rushed the passer with three defenders as Nix was slinging the ball to Marvin Mims Jr. and Courtland Sutton. New York had been able to stymie Nix for most of the game until the final 14 minutes.

As Burns cooled off in the locker room, he put the onus on himself to help make the defense better.

VIKINGS' TJ HOCKENSON RIPS NFL OFFICIALS AFTER TD CATCH WAS OVERTURNED

"I had some faults and some misses … just didn’t execute well enough … we got put in a position where we could have won and we could have took the game, but we gave it back to them," Burns told reporters, via the New York Post.

"Dabe’s (Giants head coach Brian Daboll) gonna take the blame and Dabe is gonna, his fault and this and that. At the end of the day, we’re playing and we got to make that play."

Burns is putting together one of the best seasons of his career through seven games. He leads the NFL with nine sacks (his career high is 12.5).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York fell to 2-5 with the loss to Denver, but could very well be a playoff contender if the team had closed some loose ends in some of their losses.