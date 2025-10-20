Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Giants' Brian Burns rages after team blows 19-point lead to Broncos

The Giants dropped eight players in coverage on the Broncos' game-winning drive

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns racked up two sacks in the team’s devastating loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and expressed his frustrations with the play-calling at the end of the game.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led a drive that ended with a Will Lutz game-winning field goal as the team came back from 19 points down to win the game 33-32.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bo Nix celebrates a touchdown

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after play during the second half against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 19, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

After the game, Underdog’s James Palmer posted a video showing Burns speaking out loudly about the defensive scheme on the Broncos’ final drive.

"Oh my f---ing god, bruh," Burns said. "Stupid a-- s---. Dropping eight in coverage."

The Giants only rushed the passer with three defenders as Nix was slinging the ball to Marvin Mims Jr. and Courtland Sutton. New York had been able to stymie Nix for most of the game until the final 14 minutes.

As Burns cooled off in the locker room, he put the onus on himself to help make the defense better.

Brian Burns sacks Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

VIKINGS' TJ HOCKENSON RIPS NFL OFFICIALS AFTER TD CATCH WAS OVERTURNED

"I had some faults and some misses … just didn’t execute well enough … we got put in a position where we could have won and we could have took the game, but we gave it back to them," Burns told reporters, via the New York Post.

"Dabe’s (Giants head coach Brian Daboll) gonna take the blame and Dabe is gonna, his fault and this and that. At the end of the day, we’re playing and we got to make that play."

Burns is putting together one of the best seasons of his career through seven games. He leads the NFL with nine sacks (his career high is 12.5).

Brian Burns celebrates with his teammates

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) is congratulated by teammates after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York fell to 2-5 with the loss to Denver, but could very well be a playoff contender if the team had closed some loose ends in some of their losses.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue