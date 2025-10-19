Broncos erase 19-point deficit to shock Giants behind Bo Nix's 4 touchdowns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos were punched in the mouth, but they were never knocked out.

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix led Denver to a 33-point fourth quarter and guided the Broncos on a 19-point comeback victory to shock the New York Giants, 33-32, on Sunday.

It felt like the Giants had the Broncos figured out for most of the game. The front seven was continuously getting their hands up to block Nix’s passes. The highly touted defense was making silly mistakes, which led to New York jumping out to a massive lead.

The fourth quarter completely turned the game on its head.

Nix started the fourth quarter finishing an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that led to a Tony Franklin touchdown on a tipped pass. The Giants responded with a Jaxson Dart touchdown to Theo Johnson, who also caught a ricocheted ball off the hands of Wan’Dale Robinson.

But Nix followed up with a 13-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a Nix rushing touchdown. Denver was down 10 points with 5:13 left in the game. The Broncos needed to force a mistake on defense and they got their wish. Justin Strnad intercepted Dart and got Denver into scoring position again.

Four plays later, Nix found RJ Harvey for a 2-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to three points. The Broncos forced the Giants to go three-and-out and it would result in Nix running for an 18-yard touchdown to take the lead.

Dart fired back with a seven-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a touchdown run on the goal line. He implored his teammates to go win the game, but the Giants’ defense failed to make any semblance of a defensive stop.

Nix found Marvin Mims Jr. and Courtland Sutton quickly to move the ball up the field. He was able to set up a Will Lutz 39-yard game-winning field goal.

It was truly a miracle at Mile High.

Nix was 27-of-50 with 279 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns. Sutton finished with six catches for 87 yards. Mims had six catches for 85 yards.

Dart was 15-of-33 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. The Broncos defense mostly kept him from scrambling out of the pocket. The loss was more demoralizing than being held to just 11 rushing yards.

Denver improved to 5-2 on the year. New York fell to 2-5.