Vikings' TJ Hockenson rips NFL officials after TD catch was overturned

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was upset with his touchdown catch being overturned in the 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Hockenson thought he had a crucial touchdown with 3:05 left in the game. Officials ruled it a touchdown on the field but it was overturned after a replay. Minnesota settled for a field goal to bring the deficit to six points and failed to get the ball back.

The veteran tight end was adamant that he caught the ball.

"There was nothing to overturn it," he said, via ESPN. "I mean, I was out there. I felt it, hands under the ball, snag it and I don't understand. I don't basically understand the catch rule at this point. ... I don't understand how New York can call in and just be like, 'Yeah, that's not a catch,' when there was no evidence that it wasn't. I mean I had it. I think it's ridiculous."

All scoring plays and turnovers are subject to review.

Mark Butterworth, the vice president of instant replay, maintained in an interview with a pool reporter that Hockenson lost control of the ball when he was on the ground.

"The ruling on the field was a touchdown, so it's replay's jurisdiction to stop the game. We used broadcast-enhanced shots to show that as he was going to the ground -- he needs control of the ball throughout the process of the catch -- he lost control of the ball," Butterworth said. "The ball hit the ground. Then, he regained control of the ball. So therefore, we overturned it to an incomplete pass."

The touchdown and extra point would have made it a two-point game.

Hockenson finished with six catches for 43 yards.

The Vikings’ offense squandered some drives despite only losing by six points. Carson Wentz threw interceptions on back-to-back drives, one of which turned into a pick six by Jalyx Hunt.

Minnesota fell to 3-3 with the loss.