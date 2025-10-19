Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' TJ Hockenson rips NFL officials after TD catch was overturned

The TD change cost the Vikings six points

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Greg Olsen after Eagles defeat Vikings: 'This is a passing game this offense should be' | NFL on FOX Video

Greg Olsen after Eagles defeat Vikings: 'This is a passing game this offense should be' | NFL on FOX

Adam Amin and Greg Olsen reacted to the Philadelphia Eagles' offense coming together in their 28-22 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was upset with his touchdown catch being overturned in the 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Hockenson thought he had a crucial touchdown with 3:05 left in the game. Officials ruled it a touchdown on the field but it was overturned after a replay. Minnesota settled for a field goal to bring the deficit to six points and failed to get the ball back.

TJ Hockenson tries to make a catch

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) dives to try to catch a pass in the end zone, which was ruled incomplete, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The veteran tight end was adamant that he caught the ball.

"There was nothing to overturn it," he said, via ESPN. "I mean, I was out there. I felt it, hands under the ball, snag it and I don't understand. I don't basically understand the catch rule at this point. ... I don't understand how New York can call in and just be like, 'Yeah, that's not a catch,' when there was no evidence that it wasn't. I mean I had it. I think it's ridiculous."

All scoring plays and turnovers are subject to review.

Mark Butterworth, the vice president of instant replay, maintained in an interview with a pool reporter that Hockenson lost control of the ball when he was on the ground.

TJ Hockenson warms up vs Eagles

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025. (Brad Rempel/Imagn Images)

"The ruling on the field was a touchdown, so it's replay's jurisdiction to stop the game. We used broadcast-enhanced shots to show that as he was going to the ground -- he needs control of the ball throughout the process of the catch -- he lost control of the ball," Butterworth said. "The ball hit the ground. Then, he regained control of the ball. So therefore, we overturned it to an incomplete pass."

The touchdown and extra point would have made it a two-point game.

Hockenson finished with six catches for 43 yards.

The Vikings’ offense squandered some drives despite only losing by six points. Carson Wentz threw interceptions on back-to-back drives, one of which turned into a pick six by Jalyx Hunt.

Kevin O'Connell looking dejected on the sidelines

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Minnesota fell to 3-3 with the loss.

