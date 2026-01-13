Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla repeatedly issues two-word response after narrow loss to Pacers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Even without star guard Jayson Tatum, who continues to recover from last year’s Achilles injury, the Boston Celtics entered Tuesday third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

But Boston dropped its second consecutive game Monday, losing 98-96 to the Indiana Pacers. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla sat for his routine postgame press and effectively shut down nearly every question from reporters.

When asked about the game’s final possessions, Mazzulla replied, "Illegal screen." Mazzulla then repeated the two-word response to each subsequent question.

Mazzulla appeared to be referencing the moment when Pacers forward Pascal Siakam scored the go-ahead basket over Celtics guard Derrick White.

The Celtics coach appeared to be indirectly asserting that Siakam should have been whistled for an illegal screen on the play.

NBA coaches are subject to fines if they publicly criticize referees. In this instance, Mazzulla may have reduced his risk of being penalized.

Mazzulla and the Celtics agreed to a three-year contract extension in August 2025. He previously coached Boston to the 2024 NBA title.

The Celtics finished with at least 57 games in each of Mazzulla's first three seasons at the helm.

The Celtics return to action Thursday, traveling to South Florida for a matchup with the Miami Heat.

