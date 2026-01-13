Expand / Collapse search
Boston Celtics

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla repeatedly issues two-word response after narrow loss to Pacers

The Pacers held off the Celtics 98-96 on Monday night

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Even without star guard Jayson Tatum, who continues to recover from last year’s Achilles injury, the Boston Celtics entered Tuesday third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

But Boston dropped its second consecutive game Monday, losing 98-96 to the Indiana Pacers. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla sat for his routine postgame press and effectively shut down nearly every question from reporters.

When asked about the game’s final possessions, Mazzulla replied, "Illegal screen." Mazzulla then repeated the two-word response to each subsequent question.

Joe Mazzulla reacts during a game

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Oct. 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Paul Rutherford/Imagn Images)

Mazzulla appeared to be referencing the moment when Pacers forward Pascal Siakam scored the go-ahead basket over Celtics guard Derrick White.

The Celtics coach appeared to be indirectly asserting that Siakam should have been whistled for an illegal screen on the play.

NBA coaches are subject to fines if they publicly criticize referees. In this instance, Mazzulla may have reduced his risk of being penalized.

Joe Mazzulla coaches

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden on March 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)

Mazzulla and the Celtics agreed to a three-year contract extension in August 2025. He previously coached Boston to the 2024 NBA title.

The Celtics finished with at least 57 games in each of Mazzulla's first three seasons at the helm.

Boston Celtics player dribbles

Derrick White (9) of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball while being guarded by Pascal Siakam (43) of the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 12, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.   (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Celtics return to action Thursday, traveling to South Florida for a matchup with the Miami Heat.

