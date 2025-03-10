Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole will miss 2025 MLB season as Yankees announce ace will undergo Tommy John surgery

Yankees GM Brian Cashman noted he was 'prepared for the worst' after Gerrit Cole's injury popped up

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The New York Yankees announced ace starting pitcher Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. 

As such, Cole will miss the entire 2025 MLB season — a worst-case scenario the team was preparing for after feeling discomfort in his elbow after his second spring training outing.

Cole dealt with an elbow ailment last spring, but was able to return for 17 regular season starts and, more importantly, anchor a postseason rotation on the way to the World Series. 

This is a much more serious situation now, though, as he will have a long rehab to get back on the mound in 2026. 

This is a developing story. More to come. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.