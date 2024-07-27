Germany's Lukas Maertens wins Olympic gold in men's 400-meter freestyle

Germany's Lukas Maertens has the first swimming medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the men's 400-meter freestyle Saturday.

Maertens was going at a world record pace at one point in the race, but his final turn knocked him off that pace. However, he finished strong and took gold.

Australia’s Elijah Winnington, who gave Maertens a scare down the stretch, secured a silver medal, and South Korea’s Kim Woomin won bronze.

Maertens was gunning for his compatriot Paul Biedermann’s world record of 3:40.07, which was set in Rome in 2009, but he finished with a final time of 3:41.78.

Winnington and Woomin were close, finishing at 3:42.21 and 3:42.50 respectively.

For the U.S., Aaron Shackell, a 19-year-old from Mission Viego, California, made the final but finished in last with a time of 3:47.

This is only the start of Maertens' Olympic journey. He’s also scheduled for the 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke for Germany.

Maertens competed in the Tokyo Games, but he didn't medal in 2021.

Maertens previously won gold in this event during the 2022 European Championships, though he was only able to secure bronze in both 2023 and 2024 in the world championships.

There's more to come for Maertens and his competition for these Games, but the German has set the bar with the first Olympic gold medal of his career and for his country in the pool.

