Olympics

Germany's Lukas Maertens wins Olympic gold in men's 400-meter freestyle

Australia's Elijah Winnington gave Maertens a scare but finished in second for silver

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Germany's Lukas Maertens has the first swimming medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the men's 400-meter freestyle Saturday. 

Maertens was going at a world record pace at one point in the race, but his final turn knocked him off that pace. However, he finished strong and took gold. 

Australia’s Elijah Winnington, who gave Maertens a scare down the stretch, secured a silver medal, and South Korea’s Kim Woomin won bronze. 

Lukas Maertens embraces compatriot Oliver Klemet

Lukas Maertens of Team Germany celebrates after winning gold with Oliver Klemet of Team Germany after the men's 400-meter freestyle at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Maertens was gunning for his compatriot Paul Biedermann’s world record of 3:40.07, which was set in Rome in 2009, but he finished with a final time of 3:41.78. 

Winnington and Woomin were close, finishing at 3:42.21 and 3:42.50 respectively. 

For the U.S., Aaron Shackell, a 19-year-old from Mission Viego, California, made the final but finished in last with a time of 3:47. 

Lukas Maertens looks up from pool

Lukas Maertens of Germany competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke heats at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

This is only the start of Maertens' Olympic journey. He’s also scheduled for the 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke for Germany

Maertens competed in the Tokyo Games, but he didn't medal in 2021.

Maertens previously won gold in this event during the 2022 European Championships, though he was only able to secure bronze in both 2023 and 2024 in the world championships. 

Lukas Maertens with gold medal

Gold Medalist Lukas Martens of Team Germany poses with his medal during the medal ceremony after the men's 400-meter freestyle final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

There's more to come for Maertens and his competition for these Games, but the German has set the bar with the first Olympic gold medal of his career and for his country in the pool.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.