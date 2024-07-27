Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook earn Team USA's first medal at Paris Olympics

Bacon and Cook finished behind China and in front of Great Britain

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Americans Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook took home the first medal for the United States in the Paris Olympics on Saturday as they finished with a silver in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event.

Bacon and Cook finished behind China’s team of Yani Chang and Yiwen Chang and ahead of Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen. They had 314.64 points in the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon take the stage

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States acknowledge the fans prior to the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bacon and Cook missed out on the Olympics last year. But Cook competed in the 3-meter springboard competition in the 2016 Olympics and finished in 13th. 

Both divers are renowned on the world stage with multiple medals. Bacon won a gold in the 2019 World Championships in the 1-meter springboard.

LIVE UPDATES: THE PARIS OLYMPICS' FIRST MEDALS TO BE HANDED OUT AS SUMMER GAMES KICKS INTO HIGH GEAR

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook at previews

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States train at Olympic Aquatics Centre ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Chang and Chen dominated the event with 337.68 points. The two divers picked up their first Olympic medals of their careers and add more gold to their resumes. They have multiple gold medals on the world championships.

China already picked up a gold medal in shooting earlier in the day and now have two on their total.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harper and Mew Jensen won bronze in the 2024 World Championships, finishing behind Chang and Chen and Australia’s Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith. The Australian team finished in fifth in the Paris Olympics behind Italy’s Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.