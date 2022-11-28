Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

German World Cup broadcaster under fire after mocking traditional Qatari attire

Social media erupts after German broadcaster compares Qatari men's attire to bathrobes

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday.

Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster ZDF when he said in the 79th minute he thought one end of the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor was full of German fans.

"Only then did I realize that they are the Qatari bathrobes," Wagner said

QATAR'S RULING EMIR BERATES 'UNPRECEDENTED CAMPAIGN' OF CRITICISM AGAINST WORLD CUP HOST SITE

Wagner was referring to the thaub, the traditional white full-length robes with long sleeves worn by many men in the region.

Wagner’s comments led to furious reactions on social media.

Men dressed in traditional Qatari thaubs are seen during a match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 27, 2022.

Men dressed in traditional Qatari thaubs are seen during a match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ZDF replied to some of the complaints on Twitter with a short statement: "Sandro Wagner’s comments about the thaub unfortunately occurred during an emotional phase of the game. He's not permitted (to say that). We’ll talk about it."

Wagner previously made eight appearances for Germany and played for Bayern Munich among a host of German clubs.

ROBBIE WILLIAMS STANDS BY DECISION TO PERFORM IN QATAR FOR THE WORLD CUP DESPITE BACKLASH

During the game, Qatari fans protested against the Germany team by covering their mouths while holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil, a target for racist abuse in Germany following the team's early exit from the World Cup in 2018.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings