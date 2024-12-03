Georgia's Carson Beck avoids watching football games in free time: 'It's stressful for me'

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is preparing for another matchup with the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns after Georgia beat Texas by 15 in October in Austin.

On Saturday, the teams face off in Atlanta for the 2024 SEC title.

Georgia survived eight overtime periods to knock off Georgia Tech Nov. 29. One day later, Texas defeated in-state rival Texas A&M to earn a spot in the championship game.

Beck did not watch his upcoming opponent's most recent game. In fact, Beck tends to avoid watching football games during his free time because of the amount of stress it induces.

Beck told reporters he does not watch games for leisure, saying "it's not fun for" him.

"I don’t watch football," Beck said when asked if he planned to watch Texas-Texas A&M.

"I know that sounds kind of crazy, but I don’t enjoy watching football. It’s not fun for me. I watch film. So, I’ll explain for a second what I mean by that. If I watch that game, I’m not going to be able to just sit there and enjoy it. I’m going to stress myself out the whole entire time.

"Watching the defense, I’m like, ‘Why this coverage?’ I’m like, ‘Well, why did he throw it there against this coverage?’ But, I mean, you could learn from watching it, but it’s stressful for me because I don’t ever get my break whenever it comes to football."

While causally taking in games does not appear to be Beck's preference, watching film is part of his routine.

"But I’ve watched the film back, obviously now, knowing that we’re going to be playing Texas in the SEC championship," Beck said. "Their defense is really good. They have a lot of talent on defense. Their defensive coordinator does a good job of putting them in good positions. Executing and playing at a high level. Just excited for the opportunity to play them again."

Georgia lost 27-24 to Alabama in last year's SEC championship game and missed the College Football Playoff. But Georgia's thrilling win over Georgia Tech helped boost the Bulldogs' odds of securing a spot in the new 12-team playoff — regardless of the outcome of the SEC title game.

