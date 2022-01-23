Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs WR Jermaine Burton transfers to Alabama

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs saw their eighth player leave the program

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
If you can beat them, still join them … if they’re Alabama.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs saw their eighth player leave the program after wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced his intentions to join the Alabama Crimson Tide for the coming season.

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta.

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Relayed by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Burton will join Alabama’s receiving corps weeks after defeating the Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 33-18. Burton announced his decision via social media on Sunday.

Burton was a four-star recruit out of Calabasas High School in California in 2019 — opting to play for Georgia over bidders like LSU and Alabama.

Burton was Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s second-favorite target of the season — only trailing tight end Brock Bowser in production.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) is congratulated by Jermaine Burton (7) and Warren Ericson (50) after Bowers scored a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) is congratulated by Jermaine Burton (7) and Warren Ericson (50) after Bowers scored a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. ( (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey))

The wideout amassed 26 catches for 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his latest season. He made his mark in the Playoff when the Dawgs battled against Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl — nabbing a 57-yard touchdown from Bennett.

Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels announced this week that he’d be entering the transfer portal.