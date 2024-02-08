Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball

Georgetown coach Ed Cooley claps back at heckler amid latest Hoyas loss

The Hoyas have only won one Big East conference game this season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Ed Cooley's first season on the Georgetown men's basketball baseline has not gone quite as planned. The Hoyas suffered a 70-76 loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday, which dropped their record to 8-14. 

Cooley spent the past 12 seasons at Providence before leaving to join Georgetown. Cooley led the Friars to seven March Madness tournament appearances during his tenure.

Cooley did manage to guide the Hoyas to a 5-2 start to the season, but Georgetown has struggled mightily against Big East conference opponents.

Ed Cooley reacts during a game

Head coach Ed Cooley of the Georgetown Hoyas reacts during the first half of a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on February 7, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. Seton Hall defeated Georgetown 76-70.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

A heckler took aim at Cooley during the Hoyas most recent game inside New Jersey's Prudential Center. The unidentified fan highlighted Cooley's estimated multi-million dollar salary.

"That’s $7 million per win," someone from the student section yelled, according to the Asbury Park Press. The comment was an apparent reference to the Hoyas' 1-10 record in Big East play.

The first-year coach decided to address the heckler with a short, profanity-laced response. "You know what, I’m rich as a motherf-----r. I’m rich as s---," Cooley said moments after Georgetown suffered a seventh consecutive loss.

Ed Cooley coaching Georgetown

Head coach Ed Cooley of the Georgetown Hoyas watches the game against the Butler Bulldogs at Entertainment &amp; Sports Arena on January 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

The terms of Cooley's contract with Georgetown have not been made public. However, previous reports stated that the university had to offer a significant sum to entice Cooley to leave Providence.

Last month, Cooley returned to Rhode Island, but, Providence fans did not give him a warm welcome. Shortly before the game tipped off fans inside the arena began a vulgar "F--- Ed Cooley" chant.

NBA legend Patrick Ewing returned to coach his alma mater in 2017. He finished his final season at Georgetown with a 7-25 record.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.