Gareth Bale set to play for LAFC after time with Real Madrid, Tottenham: 'See you soon, Los Angeles'

Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale confirmed Saturday he will be joining LAFC of Major League Soccer once his deal with Real Madrid ends

With word getting out about his departure, Bale released a post on social media saying he was heading to the United States to continue his career.

"See you soon, Los Angeles," he wrote on his accounts.

The details of the 12-month deal were still being finalized, according to the Associated Press. LAFC landed Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini earlier this month.

Bale, a three-time La Liga champion at Real Madrid, only played in five regular-season and two Champions League matches during the 2021-22 season. He played briefly for Tottenham during the 2020-21 season. He made several appearances in Premier League and FA Cup matches.

The 32-year-old initially played for Tottenham before joining Real Madrid in 2013 for a then-record $106.4 million before being loaned to Hotspur. His current contract expires in the summer.

Bale has 170 goals across all leagues during his career.

Bale was rumored to be considering retirement if Wales hadn’t qualified for the World Cup. But his national team miraculously earned its first World Cup appearance since 1958. He will be able to train for soccer’s biggest event while also competing for an MLS Cup with LAFC.

Bale and Chiellini will both be eligible to debut for LAFC after the secondary transfer window on July 7.

The club’s El Tráfico matchup against the LA Galaxy is set for July 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.