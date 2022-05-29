LeBron James hears it from Real Madrid fans: ‘Michael Jordan better’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The pro basketball debate rages on about who’s the greatest of all time. Michael Jordan? Or LeBron James?

Well, if you’re asking fans of Real Madrid Soccer Club, the answer is easy. It’s the guy with six rings.

"Michael Jordan better!" Real Madrid fans shouted at James, who attended the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday in Paris.

Interestingly, James and Jordan weren’t the only basketball stars linked to the match, which Real Madrid won by a 1-0 count.

Dallas Mavericks standout Luka Doncic also shared his thoughts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Doncic was solely referring to the victory when he tweeted, "It’s so nice to be a Real Madrid fan."

James, of course, is getting a chance to travel the world and take in soccer matches, considering his Los Angeles Lakers failed to qualify for the playoffs. You can make the case that the Lakers were this season’s biggest flop.

You never could say that about a Jordan-led team. Right, Real Madrid fans?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyway, per Eurohoops, "Adding to the NBA presence, Kevin Love was in Paris to watch the game as well. The former teammates became part of the first UCL Final played in front of full attendance since the 2019 Final."