San Francisco 49ers

From Mr Irrelevant to generational wealth, Brock Purdy wants to use his lifestyle for good

Purdy recently signed a $265 million deal

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Less than four years ago, Brock Purdy was the last pick of the NFL Draft and living with his roommates while fighting just to stay on the San Francisco 49ers' active roster. Today, he is battling for his second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

In his rookie season, he made just under $800,000. After a megadeal signed last May, that number increased to more than $41 million.

It is a different lifestyle for Purdy than when he was initially drafted, but he wants to make sure he uses it for good.

Brock Purdy throws

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

"I think over the first couple of years, it was a good transition just in terms of, you know, I had my roommates and everything, and then I got married and slowly, just, I was playing more, obviously, as a starting quarterback for the 49ers. So I was just able to, in a sense, ease my way into the whole role," Purdy said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"But more than anything, I've had some really good people in my life to remind me of keeping life simple, not buying into the flashy kind of lifestyle or anything and just keeping my life simple so that I can go out in the field and do what I've always done and play ball, keep my mind clean clear. So, it's been a good transition, but I want to use my role and platform to love people, serve people, and, you know, not just crave it for myself kind of thing. So that's just where I'm at. That's how I view it."

Brock Purdy looks on

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sept. 28, 2025. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

Part of how Purdy is doing that is by helping fans win a Toyota Sequoia, his "favorite" Toyota, during the playoffs, where fans can predict a play during Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. If the prediction is correct, you will be entered for a chance to win the car.

Partnering with Toyota, Purdy said, is a "special" occasion, as he was also able to surprise fans with gifts during the holiday season.

Brock Purdy walks off

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"Just for what Toyota and myself, what we stand for, to be able to partner up and then be able to give back to our community, especially the 49er fans and with the veterans and children with pediatric illnesses in need. To help out them and their families was pretty cool, man. Very thankful that I partnered with Toyota and we were able to do something like that."

