Ravens kicker Tyler Loop flooded with hateful messages on social media after missed kick ends playoff hopes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It may be wise for Tyler Loop to stay off social media for a while.

Loop had a chance to clinch the AFC North title for the Baltimore Ravens and secure their spot in the playoffs when he lined up for a 44-yard field goal attempt Sunday night. But the rookie’s kick sailed wide right just as time expired, sending the Pittsburgh Steelers into the playoffs and ending the Ravens’ season on a heartbreaking note.

Fans flooded social media to take their shots at the kicker, particularly on a personal Instagram post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Loop's pinned Instagram post is a collaborative post from him and his fiancée, Julia, announcing their engagement. Originally posted March 5, the post has skyrocketed to more than 12,000 comments, most of which have come since Loop's miss.

One comment, with more than 8,000 likes, reads, "1 job."

Another comment is a GIF of Justin Tucker shrugging his shoulders. Tucker, who has the best field goal percentage in NFL history, was let go by the Ravens before the season started after accusations of sexual harassment.

One comment also says, "Tell him duck his head."

"Are u serious dude," another fan wrote.

One more added, "Lamar gave you field position and you end the game like that? Literally kicked the post season straight in the trash.. you suck."

LOOKING BACK AT THE SPORTS GAMBLING CONTROVERSIES THROUGHOUT 2025, WITH NBA AND MLB INVESTIGATIONS LEADING WAY

Some expressed support in the comments.

"Ya’ll a bunch of lowlifes hating in the comments [for real]," one supportive user wrote.

Another one simply added, "U good bro."

The comments on the post have since been limited.

Loop was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to replace Tucker. Loop said he would rely on his faith to get through the tough times.

"Faith is a big part of my life," he said shortly after the miss. "It’s such a fortunate thing to be here, even going back — just being placed in Baltimore with this team has been the biggest blessing of my life, and I’m super grateful for it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was another heartbreak for the Ravens, who were eliminated last year after Mark Andrews' dropped two-point conversion. The year before that, Zay Flowers fumbled what would have been a huge touchdown in the AFC championship game at the 1-yard line.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter