French NBA star Victor Wembanyama speaks out after Border Patrol-involved shooting: 'Horrified'

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said Tuesday he’s been "horrified" with the news in the last few days after the Border Patrol-involved shooting of a Minnesota man.

Wembanyama was the latest NBA player to speak out about the incident that left Alex J. Pretti dead in Minneapolis Saturday.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation and led to the postponement of a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

"PR has tried, but I’m not going to sit here and give something politically correct," he told reporters. "Every day I wake up and see the news, and I’m horrified. I think it’s crazy that some people make it seem like or make it sound like it’s acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable.

"I read the news, and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life. I’m conscious also that saying everything that’s on my mind would have a cost that’s too great for me right now. So, I’d rather not get into too many details."

The 22-year-old Frenchman agreed there was some fear about speaking out because of the repercussions he may face. He didn’t specify what repercussions.

"It’s terrible," he added. "I know I’m a foreigner and live in this country. I am concerned for sure."

Pretti was shot and killed after he allegedly confronted officers during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation in the southern part of the city. The shooting death came a few weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good.

DHS said Good was shot in self-defense after she used her SUV in a way that posed a threat. DHS said video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

The National Basketball Players Association also condemned the Border Patrol’s actions.

"Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of the fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent," the union said. "Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice.

"The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all. The NBPA and its members extend our deepest condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, just as our thoughts remain focused on the safety and well-being of all members of our community."