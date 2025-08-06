Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Trump establishes task force ahead of Summer Olympics 2028 return to US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

PLANNING FOR GAMES – An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday established a White House task force for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Trump named himself the chair of the task force. Continue reading …

WOMEN'S SPORTS – President Donald Trump suggested a "very strong form of (genetic) testing" for women's sports could be in place for the 2028 Summer Games. Trump's comments come after the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee amended its athlete policy. Continue reading …

MATCH POINT – The U.S. Department of Education said it had reached an agreement with Wagner College. The deal cited the moment Stephanie Turner kneeled when she was matched up with a transgender athlete at a USA Fencing competition. Continue reading …

NO THANKS – Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley did not accept President Donald Trump's invitation to serve on the Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. On Monday, Barkley told reporters he was "shocked" to hear his name mentioned by Trump considering he declined the offer months ago. Continue reading …

'DISORDERLY CONDUCT' – The man alleged to have been responsible for throwing an object resembling a sex toy onto the court during a recent Atlanta Dream game faces counts of disorderly conduct, public indecency and indecent exposure and criminal trespass, according to police records. Continue reading …

GAME DISRUPTION – A sex toy thrown towards the court during the Los Angeles Sparks game against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday appeared to land near WNBA player Sophie Cunningham. Continue reading …

NFL RETURN – Teddy Bridgewater is making another NFL comeback. The veteran quarterback is set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team's general manager, Jason Licht, confirmed. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Jen Pawol is set to make Major League Baseball history. A promotion put her in line to become the first woman to umpire a MLB game. Pawol was named the home plate umpire for Sunday's matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell anticipates the RedZone channel will "stay the same" after ESPN takes over the production. A landmark acquisition agreement is set to place the NFL's linear properties under ESPN's control. In exchange, the NFL will take an equity stake in ESPN. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas joined FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd to discuss Shedeur Sanders' first preseason start. Thomas also delves into Aaron Rodgers' uneven start with the Steelers. Watch here …

