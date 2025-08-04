Saquon Barkley declines Trump's invitation to serve on Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley did not accept President Donald Trump’s invitation to serve on his Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, he told reporters on Monday at training camp.

Trump signed an executive order on July 31, which reestablished the council as well as the Presidential Fitness Test. In signing the order, Trump planned to address the "widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness with a time-tested approach celebrating the exceptionalism of America’s sports and fitness traditions."

Trump was surrounded by several athletes during the signing, including New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

And during a news conference announcing the order, Trump named Barkley among the members of the council as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, and Butker.

But Barkley set the record straight on Monday when asked about his role with the council.

"A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council, so I’m not really too familiar with it," he said, per NBC Philadelphia. "I felt like I’m gonna be super busy, so me and my family thought it was probably in best interest to not accept that. So, [I] was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned, but I’m assuming it’s something great. I appreciate it, but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

Also present at the signing were current and former stars in other sports, including WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, LPGA Tour legend Annika Sorenstam and LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, who will serve as chair of the council. Vice President JD Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and Education Secretary Linda McMahon were also present.

"We have an opportunity at being the 70th anniversary of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, to literally change the fabric of kids’ lives," DeChambeau said. "Our first initiative is to bring back and reignite the president’s fitness test and also reestablish some key guidelines on building communities."

This council will be tasked with advising and recommending actions in terms of reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test, and much more in terms of impacting the fitness goals of American youth.

The President’s Council on Youth Fitness was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and the Presidential Physical Fitness Award was created in 1966 by Lyndon B. Johnson.

When the program was first created, children had to run and perform situps, pullups or pushups and a sit-and-reach test.

The Presidential Fitness Test was retired by President Barack Obama, and the council under his presidency established the Presidential Youth Fitness Program.

"We need to re-instill the spirit of competition and that spirit and that commitment to nutrition and physical fitness," Kennedy added.

Barkley, who helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX title during the 2024 NFL season, his first year in Philadelphia, has participated in some athletic activity with the 47th president in the past. They were spotted at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, ahead of the team’s visit to the White House to celebrate their win over the Chiefs.

Barkley was criticized for golfing with Trump and for taking Air Force One back with the president to Washington D.C. He slammed those critics via social media.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley tweeted at the time. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Trump also had glowing praise for Barkley, calling him a "nice guy."

"I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it," the president joked.

Barkley’s focus is on defending the Vince Lombardi Trophy after having his best year in the NFL, following his first six with the New York Giants. The Penn State product led the NFL in rushing yards (2,005) and scrimmage yards (2,283) with 15 combined touchdowns during the regular season.

As a result, Barkley won the Offensive Player of the Year, while earning First Team All-Pro honors and his third Pro Bowl selection.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Peter Doocy contributed to this report.

