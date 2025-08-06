Fever's Sophie Cunningham appears to be hit by sex toy after lamenting possibility of it happening

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham appeared to be hit by a projectile sex toy during Tuesday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks. The incident came in the final minutes of the second quarter as the Fever prepared to inbound the ball.

It is the third instance of a green sex toy being hurled onto a WNBA court in the past few weeks, in what has become a growing trend. The first came in a game in Atlanta on July 29, and it happened again in Chicago on Aug. 1.

Now, the latest incident has also made Cunningham the victim on the same day that she publicly lamented the idea of a player being hit by said object.

During Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Cunningham addressed the issue of the objects being hurled onto courts, and speculated what the fallout would look like if a player were hit by one.

"I just know how things go viral now, and I just know if that thing like even came from like the rafters or bows and just slap me right in the face, I could never, I could, that would be what I'd be known for life," Cunningham said. "And yeah, it could break a f---in nose."

Cunningham said her mom even told her to beware of the possibility of being hit by such an object.

"My mom, she goes, instead of like my good luck text, she goes ‘watch out for flying d-ldos tonight,’" Cunningham said.

To make matters worse for Cunningham and her team, the Fever lost to the Sparks 100-91.

Cunningham previously sent a post on X Friday telling fans to end the charade.

"Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us," she wrote.

Cunningham made light of the situation by resharing that post after Tuesday’s game with the message, "This did not age well."

The stunts have even resulted in an arrest. The WNBA announced on Saturday that one of the culprits had been arrested, and there would be further punishments for whoever threw an object onto the playing surface.

A 23-year-old is facing charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass for hurling one of the items onto a court last week.

Delbert Carver was booked into Clayton County jail in Georgia on Saturday for the stunt last Tuesday. Carver's case, according to information online, is currently "pending." He was released from jail late Sunday on bond.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the WNBA said in a statement.

"In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."